Advertisement

NCEL 09-27-21

NCEL 09-27-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's track continues to remain east of Bermuda
Sam weakens to category 3 strength; Track staying east of Bermuda
State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop Monday
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Scotland Neck drive-by shootings send one man to the hospital

Latest News

NCEL 09-27-21
Powerball 09-27-21
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Toasty Tuesday as temps reach mid 80s
Kinston Bird scooters
Electric scooters provide new way to get around Kinston