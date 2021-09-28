Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tuesday warms to the mid 80s; 70s to follow

Forecast Discussion: Winds will turn to the southwest Tuesday with temps responding in an upward fashion. Temps will start near 62 at sunrise, with afternoon temps lifting to the mid 80s. Sky conditions will stay consistent with only a few clouds possible in the afternoon.

A weak front will through Wednesday morning, shifting the winds to the north and dropping temperatures to around 80° Wednesday afternoon. Highs will make another small another dip to the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday. While the front will lower the temps a touch, rain is looking unlikely with just a stray coastal shower possible.

The activity in the tropics shows little signs of slowing down over the next 8 days. Hurricane Sam is moving northwestward and is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands by the middle of the week. It is expected to maintain major hurricane strength over the next five days as is may pass just east of Bermuda by the weekend. As of now, the threat to the US looks low.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 86°. Wind: SW 5-10. Tuesday night low: 65°.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a high of 81°. Wind: W 5-10 becoming N 7-12. Wednesday night low: 58°.