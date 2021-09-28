Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tuesday warms to the mid 80s; 70s to follow

Skies will stay mostly sunny through the end of the week
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: Winds will turn to the southwest Tuesday with temps responding in an upward fashion. Temps will start near 62 at sunrise, with afternoon temps lifting to the mid 80s. Sky conditions will stay consistent with only a few clouds possible in the afternoon.

A weak front will through Wednesday morning, shifting the winds to the north and dropping temperatures to around 80° Wednesday afternoon. Highs will make another small another dip to the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday. While the front will lower the temps a touch, rain is looking unlikely with just a stray coastal shower possible.

The activity in the tropics shows little signs of slowing down over the next 8 days. Hurricane Sam is moving northwestward and is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands by the middle of the week. It is expected to maintain major hurricane strength over the next five days as is may pass just east of Bermuda by the weekend. As of now, the threat to the US looks low.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 86°. Wind: SW 5-10. Tuesday night low: 65°.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a high of 81°. Wind: W 5-10 becoming N 7-12. Wednesday night low: 58°.

Visit our Hurricane Page
Print your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student brain dead due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Davis | Hall | Miller
Kinston PD makes 3 arrests to suppress crime in area
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tuesday warms to the mid 80s; 70s to follow
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: The beautiful weather rolls on
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Dry skies leading to cool nights and warm afternoons
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase Tuesday with a few stray showers