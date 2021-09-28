Health centers in eastern Carolina to get almost $6 million in rescue plan funding

WASHINGTON D.C. (WITN) - Congressman G. K. Butterfield announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will give nearly $6 million to eight community health centers in eastern North Carolina.

The American Rescue Plan funding, totaling $5,976,200, will support major health care construction and renovation projects, according to a press release from the congressman’s office.

The funding is in relation to health crises nationwide during the ongoing pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan funding will go toward COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics, and purchasing new state of the art equipment,” said Butterfield.

The press release also says the Health Resources and Services Administration will provide $1 billion in funding across the U.S., benefiting almost 1,300 centers, 34 of which are in our state.

“As residents of North Carolina face growing health challenges and economic hardship amidst the pandemic, community-based health clinics are playing an indispensable role in caring for the health needs of vulnerable communities across our state.”

These community health centers will receive funding under the American Rescue Plan:

Carolina Family Health Centers Inc., Wilson - $706,877

Gateway Community Health Centers, Inc., Gatesville - $522,055

Goshen Medical Center, Inc., Faison - $1,080,118

Greene County Health Care, Inc., Snow Hill - $917,329

Metropolitan Community Health, Washington - $557,277

Opportunities Industrialized Center, Inc., Rocky Mount - $602,597

Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center, Inc., Ahoskie - $677,084

Rural Health Group, Inc., Roanoke Rapids - $912,863

Butterfield’s office says the funds are awarded to centers that serve medically underserved and vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other health conditions.

Visit here for more information on the American Rescue Plan and the health centers nationwide that will receive funding.

