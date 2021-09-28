Advertisement

Greenville seeks public input on pandemic recovery spending

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of eastern Carolina’s largest cities is seeking input on how to spend nearly $25 million in federal pandemic recovery funding.

The City of Greenville is set to receive $24.7 million in fiscal recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mayor P.J. Connelly says city staff has proposed a list of projects to put the money toward that meet the federal guidelines on spending.

Some of those projects include improvements to Guy Smith Stadium, Town Common and Thomas Foreman Park, and premium pay for essential city employees who work in high-risk situations during the pandemic.

Connelly says the federal funds will be released once a spending plan is finalized, and says the city council wants the public’s input.

“It’s vitally important to be able to get feedback from the citizens of our community and I think that after the staff presentation we wanted to make sure that this went out to the public before any decisions were made at the council level.”

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly

The city is hosting a virtual public input session on Zoom this Thursday.

