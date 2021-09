GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on Argo Street Tuesday morning.

The department says four people were inside during the fire, and two were able to get outside safely themselves.

The GFD says firefighters entered the home and rescued the two other people.

The Goldsboro Fire Department fights the fire on Argo Street. (City of Goldsboro Fire Department)

