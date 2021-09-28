Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic held in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic was held in Kinston Monday.

The event was held at the Jack Roundtree apartment complex on Viking Drive.

The group Kinston Teens was also at the event giving away hand sanitizer and informational pamphlets about the organization.

Kinston Teens CEO Chris Suggs said the goal for the event was to make resources like testing and vaccines more accessible to rural communities.

Suggs said, “Health disparities are real and testing and vaccinations can be hard to find especially here in rural eastern North Carolina. So if we can make it easy for folks, that is what we want to do.”

In addition to Kinston Teens, the event was hosted by Resourceful Clinical Labs and the City of Kinston.

