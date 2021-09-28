Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic held in Kinston

Kinston Teens
Kinston Teens(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic was held in Kinston Monday.

The event was held at the Jack Roundtree apartment complex on Viking Drive.

The group Kinston Teens was also at the event giving away hand sanitizer and informational pamphlets about the organization.

Kinston Teens CEO Chris Suggs said the goal for the event was to make resources like testing and vaccines more accessible to rural communities.

Suggs said, “Health disparities are real and testing and vaccinations can be hard to find especially here in rural eastern North Carolina. So if we can make it easy for folks, that is what we want to do.”

In addition to Kinston Teens, the event was hosted by Resourceful Clinical Labs and the City of Kinston.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's track continues to remain east of Bermuda
Sam weakens to category 3 strength; Track staying east of Bermuda
State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop Monday
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Scotland Neck drive-by shootings send one man to the hospital

Latest News

Kinston Bird scooters
Electric scooters provide new way to get around Kinston
ECU
ECU sees decline in COVID-19 cases, school leaders say herd immunity helps
Greenville billboard opposes gerrymandering
Billboard in Greenville opposes gerrymandering
UPDATE: Resurfacing of Queen Street in Kinston postponed until Friday
UPDATE: Resurfacing of Queen Street in Kinston postponed until Friday