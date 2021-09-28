Advertisement

Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety

Eddie Buffaloe
Eddie Buffaloe(Elizabeth City)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The chief of an Eastern Carolina police department will be the next head of the state Department of Public Safety.

Eddie Buffaloe was appointed Tuesday by Governor Roy Cooper as secretary of the Department of Public Safety.

Buffaloe has been police chief in Elizabeth City since 2012, and before that was Enfield’s chief. He also has experience with several sheriff offices, as a state correctional officer, and with the North Carolina National Guard.

“I am humbled by the opportunity given to me by Governor Cooper,” said Buffaloe. “As a former correctional officer, NC Guardsman, and current law enforcement executive I am excited to rejoin the DPS Correctional staff, members of the National Guard family, and other stakeholders along with our state law enforcement agencies in order to work and collaborate with our local law enforcement partners across the state to keep North Carolina safe.”

Buffaloe replaces Erik Hooks who became deputy administrator at FEMA this summer.

He led the department through months of protests following the shooting death of Andrew Brown by Pasquotank County sheriff deputies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
Davis | Hall | Miller
Kinston PD makes 3 arrests to suppress crime in area

Latest News

The Coastal Land Trust made the final purchase for the Springer's Point Preserve.
Coastal Land Trust completes Springer’s Point Preserve purchase on Ocracoke
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Tuesday will be warmest afternoon of the week
Mecklenburg County among others getting new ambulances to help with emergency calls after a...
Ambulances sent to North Carolina counties for COVID-19 aid
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated