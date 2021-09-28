Elizabeth City police chief to lead state Department of Public Safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The chief of an Eastern Carolina police department will be the next head of the state Department of Public Safety.

Eddie Buffaloe was appointed Tuesday by Governor Roy Cooper as secretary of the Department of Public Safety.

Buffaloe has been police chief in Elizabeth City since 2012, and before that was Enfield’s chief. He also has experience with several sheriff offices, as a state correctional officer, and with the North Carolina National Guard.

“I am humbled by the opportunity given to me by Governor Cooper,” said Buffaloe. “As a former correctional officer, NC Guardsman, and current law enforcement executive I am excited to rejoin the DPS Correctional staff, members of the National Guard family, and other stakeholders along with our state law enforcement agencies in order to work and collaborate with our local law enforcement partners across the state to keep North Carolina safe.”

Buffaloe replaces Erik Hooks who became deputy administrator at FEMA this summer.

He led the department through months of protests following the shooting death of Andrew Brown by Pasquotank County sheriff deputies.

