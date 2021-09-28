Advertisement

Electric scooters provide new way to get around Kinston

Kinston Bird scooters
Kinston Bird scooters(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -There is a new, fun way to get around in Kinston.

Bird electric scooters have landed in the city.

The California-based company gives people a fun and easy way to get around.

If you would like to ride one of the scooters you can do so by downloading the app and pay per minute.

The scooters can travel up to 15 miles per hour and can be used on roads or bike lanes, but riders should follow the rules of the road.

Riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet while riding.

