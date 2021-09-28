Electric scooters provide new way to get around Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -There is a new, fun way to get around in Kinston.

Bird electric scooters have landed in the city.

The California-based company gives people a fun and easy way to get around.

If you would like to ride one of the scooters you can do so by downloading the app and pay per minute.

The scooters can travel up to 15 miles per hour and can be used on roads or bike lanes, but riders should follow the rules of the road.

Riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet while riding.

