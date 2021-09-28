ECU sees decline in COVID-19 cases, school leaders say herd immunity helps

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As COVID-19 cases continue to plateau, the largest university in our region, East Carolina University, is seeing a decline as well.

ECU had a bumpy start to the school year, with the rise of the Delta variant and 17 confirmed COVID-19 clusters.

Two months into the semester, students have continued their education amid the ongoing pandemic. Mask requirements and the COVID-19 vaccine are readily available.

Freshman Isabella Lewis moved on campus just two months ago. She says the virus hasn’t made that much of an impact on her college life.

“When considering the conditions of the pandemic, I feel like everything is going pretty great so far,” Lewis said. “I think everyone is pretty clean. We all sanitize, we rotate, we sweep through everything we have.”

According to Pirate Nation’s COVID-19 dashboard, at its peak earlier this month, more than 90 new cases were reported in a single day.

Associate Dean of Students Lauren Thorn said the school predicted a spike before students returned to campus.

“I think that it’s just natural that when you bring together 20,000 to one location. When they’re sharing a lot more communal cases, resident halls, classrooms at full capacity. We knew that there was going to be that initial surge.”

As of last Friday, there are only 73 active cases. That’s 74 less cases than the previous week.

Thorn says the vaccinated and recently-sick students actually helped cases go down.

“Combined, that really does strengthen our overall campus immunity rate, when you take into account our overall vaccination rate and our positivity rate,” Thorn said.

Though things are looking up for Pirate Nation, school leaders continue to encourage students to not let their guard down,

“Don’t let up and get comfortable,” Thorn said. “We want to continue being mindful of mask, hand washing, being mindful of who you’re being around and the places you’re being around and if you haven’t gotten the COVID vaccine, certainly take advantage of that.”

As of right now 67% of ECU’s population is vaccinated. Students and faculty members can get the COVID-19 vaccine on campus Monday through Thursday inside the main campus student center.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.