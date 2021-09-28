Eastern North Carolina vaccine statistics rising
(WITN) - According to new data from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the percentage of people with at least one vaccination against COVID-19 is rising.
DHHS data shows 11.1 million total doses have been administered in North Carolina. Last week, the most recent week with a full report, 94,693 total doses were given out in our state.
The percentage of the population with at least one dose in eastern North Carolina is rising due to the Delta variant. Here is how certain counties stand at the moment:
|County
|Percentage of population vaccinated
|Hyde County
|64%
|Onslow County
|57%
|Carteret County
|56%
|Craven County
|55%
|Pamlico County
|54%
|Pitt County
|53%
|Bertie County
|53%
|Lenoir County
|52%
|Beaufort County
|52%
|Greene County
|50%
|Martin County
|50%
|Washington County
|50%
|Jones County
|48%
|Tyrrell County
|48%
This data is taken from the state DHHS.
The statewide percentage of people with at least one vaccination is 57%.
