Eastern North Carolina vaccine statistics rising

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WITN) - According to new data from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the percentage of people with at least one vaccination against COVID-19 is rising.

DHHS data shows 11.1 million total doses have been administered in North Carolina. Last week, the most recent week with a full report, 94,693 total doses were given out in our state.

The percentage of the population with at least one dose in eastern North Carolina is rising due to the Delta variant. Here is how certain counties stand at the moment:

CountyPercentage of population vaccinated
Hyde County64%
Onslow County57%
Carteret County56%
Craven County55%
Pamlico County54%
Pitt County53%
Bertie County53%
Lenoir County52%
Beaufort County52%
Greene County50%
Martin County50%
Washington County50%
Jones County48%
Tyrrell County48%

This data is taken from the state DHHS.

The statewide percentage of people with at least one vaccination is 57%.

