Eastern North Carolina vaccine statistics rising

(WITN) - According to new data from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the percentage of people with at least one vaccination against COVID-19 is rising.

DHHS data shows 11.1 million total doses have been administered in North Carolina. Last week, the most recent week with a full report, 94,693 total doses were given out in our state.

The percentage of the population with at least one dose in eastern North Carolina is rising due to the Delta variant. Here is how certain counties stand at the moment:

County Percentage of population vaccinated Hyde County 64% Onslow County 57% Carteret County 56% Craven County 55% Pamlico County 54% Pitt County 53% Bertie County 53% Lenoir County 52% Beaufort County 52% Greene County 50% Martin County 50% Washington County 50% Jones County 48% Tyrrell County 48%

This data is taken from the state DHHS.

The statewide percentage of people with at least one vaccination is 57%.

