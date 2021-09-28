Advertisement

Deadline to request an absentee ballot for municipal elections Tuesday

Gov. Cooper signs bill that combats absentee ballot tampering
Gov. Cooper signs bill that combats absentee ballot tampering
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday is the deadline to submit an absentee ballot request for next month’s municipal elections.

Any registered voter may request, receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot. Election officials say no special circumstance or reason is needed to vote by mail in North Carolina.

Election Day for municipalities who have not delayed voting to next year for redistricting is October 5.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Davis | Hall | Miller
Kinston PD makes 3 arrests to suppress crime in area
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Bingo for Breast Cancer
Bingo for Breast Cancer
Bingo for Breast Cancer
Bingo for Breast Cancer fundraiser happening Thursday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tuesday warms to the mid 80s; 70s to follow