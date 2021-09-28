Deadline to request an absentee ballot for municipal elections Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday is the deadline to submit an absentee ballot request for next month’s municipal elections.

Any registered voter may request, receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot. Election officials say no special circumstance or reason is needed to vote by mail in North Carolina.

Election Day for municipalities who have not delayed voting to next year for redistricting is October 5.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.