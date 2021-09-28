Advertisement

Coastal Land Trust completes Springer’s Point Preserve purchase on Ocracoke

The Coastal Land Trust made the final purchase for the Springer's Point Preserve.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Preservationists say they have secured the final tract of land for a new preserve on our coast.

The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust purchased 8.63 acres at the entrance to the Springer’s Point Preserve on Ocracoke Island.

The group says it is the “final puzzle piece” in the protection of what it calls an ecological and cultural treasure.

The Coastal Land Trust originally bought 31 acres in 2002, then another 91 acres in 2006. Last May, the group secured two Pamlico Sound tracts surrounded by the preserve.

The 132-acre site permanently protects declining habitats of maritime forest and maritime shrub communities, tidal red cedar forest, and estuarine marsh, enhances water quality and protects riparian buffers along the Pamlico Sound, according to a news release.

The preserve overlooks Teach’s Hole, the reputed lair of Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard the pirate.

To date, the Coastal Land Trust says it has preserved more than 80,000 acres of land that has ecological, scenic, recreational, or historic value.

