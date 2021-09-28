Church pumpkin sales help fund youth programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Halloween is getting closer and if you have been driving around, you may have seen pumpkin patches starting to pop up.

One is located at Temple Free Will Baptist Church on Fire Tower Road in Greenville.

Senior Pastor Terry Mosley says they have small pumpkins from 75 cents all the way up to large pumpkins as much as $40.00.

Mosley says the pumpkin crop is coming from the western United States and there is no shortage.

Organizers with the church say they are getting another shipment this weekend to add to their existing huge inventory.

All money from the sale of pumpkins will go to youth programs at the church to help fund mission trips, camps, and bible competitions.

Mosley says, “That helps the parents tremendously because some parents have two children and some have three or four, because if you are looking at camp at $300 to $350 per person, that adds up very quickly. The parents kick in with this and help supply the manpower.”

Starting this weekend, the pumpkin patch will be holding a free hayride for all of the family through Halloween.

On Oct. 30th, the church will hold the Freedom in Jesus Fall Festival from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with food trucks, hayrides, music, fire truck displays, and fireworks at 8:00 p.m.

The event is free for the public to attend.

