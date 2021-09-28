Advertisement

Blue Star families receive support during Blue Star Welcome Week

Local military surplus stores post flags in honor of Blue Star Welcome Week.
Local military surplus stores post flags in honor of Blue Star Welcome Week.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saigon Sam’s Military Surplus store hung blue star flags on Tuesday in observance of Blue Star Welcome Week.

The week was created to recognize the more than 600,000 military families that move each year and have to reintegrate into new communities.

Blue Star Families posted a survey on its website from active duty families, and in that survey, 48 percent of the families that participated want opportunities to build relationships with local communities.

Retired Marine Harry Weatherly recognizes the difficulties associated with moving.

“Kids have to change schools in the middle of the year. Packing and unpacking. It’s not easy.”

Harry Weatherly, retired Marine

Active-duty Marine Brandon Derenoff shares those sentiments.

“It was definitely rough. It takes a few months to get used to a new town, new city, new job.”

Brandon Derenoff, active-duty Marine

Derenoff also expressed how hard it was to watch some Marines at Camp Lejeune have to relocate during the pandemic.

According to its website, Blue Star Families raises funds to help active-duty families during permanent changes-of-station transitions, and over one million military and veteran family members use its programs and resources each year.

