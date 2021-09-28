Advertisement

Bingo for Breast Cancer fundraiser happening Thursday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Women’s League is hosting Bingo for Breast Cancer on Thursday.

The event features a night of bingo, dinner and prizes, with proceeds supporting Gardener’s for Hope, which is a local non-profit that supports women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

The Greenville Women’s League is an organization of women dedicated to serving and improving the lives of the citizens in the community through volunteer efforts.

The event is happening at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 each or you can reserve a table of 10 for $375.

