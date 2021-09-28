Billboard in Greenville opposes gerrymandering

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A new billboard is encouraging the public to get involved as lawmakers draw new voting maps during the redistricting process.

The non-partisan political advocacy group, Common Cause North Carolina, has displayed a new billboard in Greenville along Memorial Drive near Moye Boulevard.

The group’s Executive Director, Bob Phillips, says his organization opposes gerrymandering of legislative districts, which is when districts are drawn to favor a political party or group. He encourages the public to communicate with lawmakers and demand fair voting maps.

Phillips says several eastern Carolina districts have been the subject of racial gerrymandering lawsuits in the past and says his group wants to see fair districts drawn statewide.

Phillips says the new maps will determine how political power is held in our state and will have a big impact on communities. “Roads, schools, affordable housing. Every law that’s passed is passed by the General Assembly and what that General Assembly looks like, what the legislature looks like, will be determined by the maps.”

The legislative maps are redrawn once every 10 years based on population changes in the U.S Census.

