Advertisement

Billboard in Greenville opposes gerrymandering

Greenville billboard opposes gerrymandering
Greenville billboard opposes gerrymandering(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A new billboard is encouraging the public to get involved as lawmakers draw new voting maps during the redistricting process.

The non-partisan political advocacy group, Common Cause North Carolina, has displayed a new billboard in Greenville along Memorial Drive near Moye Boulevard.

The group’s Executive Director, Bob Phillips, says his organization opposes gerrymandering of legislative districts, which is when districts are drawn to favor a political party or group. He encourages the public to communicate with lawmakers and demand fair voting maps.

Phillips says several eastern Carolina districts have been the subject of racial gerrymandering lawsuits in the past and says his group wants to see fair districts drawn statewide.

Phillips says the new maps will determine how political power is held in our state and will have a big impact on communities. “Roads, schools, affordable housing. Every law that’s passed is passed by the General Assembly and what that General Assembly looks like, what the legislature looks like, will be determined by the maps.”

The legislative maps are redrawn once every 10 years based on population changes in the U.S Census.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's track continues to remain east of Bermuda
Sam weakens to category 3 strength; Track staying east of Bermuda
State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop Monday
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Scotland Neck drive-by shootings send one man to the hospital

Latest News

Kinston Bird scooters
Electric scooters provide new way to get around Kinston
ECU
ECU sees decline in COVID-19 cases, school leaders say herd immunity helps
Kinston Teens
Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic held in Kinston
UPDATE: Resurfacing of Queen Street in Kinston postponed until Friday
UPDATE: Resurfacing of Queen Street in Kinston postponed until Friday