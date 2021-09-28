Ambulances sent to North Carolina counties for COVID-19 aid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Nine North Carolina counties are benefiting from 25 ambulances and their crews provided by the federal government to help locals struggling to respond to the spikes in calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division of Emergency Management says the two-person ambulance crews are ready to work after receiving personal protective gear and communications gear on Monday.

The crews are assigned to Brunswick, Franklin, Graham, Guilford, Macon, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pender and Robeson counties.

The ambulances could be assigned elsewhere after 10 days. The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent the “advanced life support” ambulances after the state had requested 50 ambulances in all.

