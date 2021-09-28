Advertisement

5 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Five people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

An earlier report said that six people were injured in the blast.

Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D said five contract employees working the turnaround were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

There are no reports of any deaths related to the incident.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108 around 11 p.m., according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion.

Andrepont said all personnel are accounted for.

__

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student brain dead due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Davis | Hall | Miller
Kinston PD makes 3 arrests to suppress crime in area
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
GOP blocks bill to fund government
Bingo for Breast Cancer
Bingo for Breast Cancer fundraiser happening Thursday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tuesday warms to the mid 80s; 70s to follow
People watch a TV showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program...
North Korea launches missile as diplomat decries US policy