UNC-Wilmington chancellor announces he will retire in 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - University of North Carolina Wilmington Chancellor Jose Sartarelli has announced that he plans to retire next year.

The university issued a news release Friday saying that Sartarelli’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2022. He came into the position in 2015 after working as a dean at West Virginia University.

“I am immensely proud to have served UNCW during such a pivotal time in history, and I want to thank the Seahawk community for making this great university so special." Posted by UNCW on Friday, September 24, 2021

UNC-Wilmington said in a news release that under his leadership the university launched a fundraising campaign that is closing in on $100 million in donations.

The University of North Carolina System will conduct a national search for his replacement over the next nine months.

