State sees nearly two month low in daily number of new cases

(WAVE 3 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Figures released Monday afternoon continue to show the number of new COVID-19 cases dropping in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said 2,665 new cases were reported Monday, compared to 11,377 cases on September 11th. The last time the daily new case count was this low was August 1st with 2,648 cases.

This shows the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past month in North Carolina.
DHHS also is reporting a continued drop in the number of people in the hospital with the virus. Monday’s statistics show just 3,012 hospitalizations across the state.

Not all the numbers were good news. Over the weekend, there were 127 additional deaths due to the virus, raising the death toll to 16,235.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

