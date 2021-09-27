Search begins for new Greenville Fire-Rescue chief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The search for a new Greenville fire chief begins Monday.

The search comes after the former chief, Eric Griffin, resigned after a DWI arrest. Griffin was arrested in Nash County last week after deputies say he was caught going 94 in a 70 miles per hour zone on Highway 264 and failed a sobriety test.

Griffin was with the department for more than 20 years and was planning to retire at the end of the year. Deputy chief Brock Davenport is acting chief in the meantime.

The Greenville City Council is leading the search.

