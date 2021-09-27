Advertisement

Sam weakens to category 3 strength; Track staying east of Bermuda

Sam is expected to retain major hurricane status over the next 5 days
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hurricane Sam: Sam is currently a category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds. The center of Sam is moving northwesterly at 8 mph, which should keep the hurricane just northeast of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. From there, a slow turn to the north will put Bermuda to the west of the track early in the weekend.

While the current track and model data keep Sam well off the U.S. coastline, we’ll still be keeping a close eye on the storm for any potential track shifts over the coming days.

Sam's track continues to remain east of Bermuda
Sam's track continues to remain east of Bermuda(Jim Howard)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's track continues to remain east of Bermuda
Sam weakens to category 3 strength; Track staying east of Bermuda
Scotland Neck drive-by shootings send one man to the hospital
Intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop Monday
New Bern Police close investigation into alleged incident
Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point
Cherry Point Air Show features Blue Angels

Latest News

Andrew Lewis
New Bern man facing additional child sex charge
Drugs found inside football outside Morrison Correctional Institution.
Officials: Football hiding drugs found near North Carolina prison fence
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: The beautiful weather rolls on
Sam's track continues to remain east of Bermuda
Sam weakens to category 3 strength; Track staying east of Bermuda