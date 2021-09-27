Sam weakens to category 3 strength; Track staying east of Bermuda
Sam is expected to retain major hurricane status over the next 5 days
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Hurricane Sam: Sam is currently a category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds. The center of Sam is moving northwesterly at 8 mph, which should keep the hurricane just northeast of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. From there, a slow turn to the north will put Bermuda to the west of the track early in the weekend.
While the current track and model data keep Sam well off the U.S. coastline, we’ll still be keeping a close eye on the storm for any potential track shifts over the coming days.
