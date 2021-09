KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A section of Queen Street will be closed Monday for resurfacing.

The section is at the railroad tracks between East Peyton Avenue and West Blount Street. The closure will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to be complete by 5 p.m.

If you drive on Queen Street, plan for detours.

