Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop Monday
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road south of Winterville will become an all way stop on Monday.
Winterville Community Fire Department said on Facebook only vehicles traveling east and west on Laurie Ellis Road were required to stop at the intersection but now all vehicles will be required to stop.
