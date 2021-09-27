Advertisement

Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop Monday

Intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.
Intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.(Google Maps)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road south of Winterville will become an all way stop on Monday.

Winterville Community Fire Department said on Facebook only vehicles traveling east and west on Laurie Ellis Road were required to stop at the intersection but now all vehicles will be required to stop.

