Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns

(Amber Lake)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair closed early Saturday after Pitt County deputies were told a person was flashing a gun around.

These reports came after deputies stopped a fight at about 10:30 p.m. among teens aged 14 to 17, one of whom had a loaded gun, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Three teens were arrested.

Deputies heard reports of multiple other fights at the fairgrounds and asked for help from other deputies not at the fair and the Greenville Police Department.

Witnesses told deputies another person involved in or around the original fight, but not the teen already arrested, was flashing a gun around the fairgrounds, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they met with the fair manager and decided to close the fair early.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Department said Sheriff Paula Dance will partner with Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman to present a fair security recommendation to the fair manager to create a safer environment next year.

Deputies say juvenile petitions will be pursued against the teen with the gun. The case is still under investigation.

