Advertisement

Pitt County Commissioners prohibit concealed handguns on county property

Pitt County Board of Commissioners
Pitt County Board of Commissioners(Amber Lake)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved a motion Monday to prohibit concealed handguns on county property.

The motion passed on a 5-3 vote.

The amendment would have either prohibited concealed handguns in any room where the board of commissioners were meeting, or prohibit concealed handguns on county property all together, which is what ultimately passed.

The board also had the option to not make a change at all, and keep the ordinance as is, which prohibits the carrying of deadly weapons into Pitt County buildings, but allows those who have a concealed carry license to carry a gun on county property.

As this is an ordinance change, the topic will be brought up at the next meeting for a second hearing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's track continues to remain east of Bermuda
Sam weakens to category 3 strength; Track staying east of Bermuda
State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop Monday
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Scotland Neck drive-by shootings send one man to the hospital

Latest News

Novant Health fires more than 175 for not getting vaccinated
The federal government could shutdown this week.
U.S. government braces for possible shutdown
Cooper vetoes GOP bill that sought to weaken attorney general’s powers
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions prevail this week as we watch the tropics