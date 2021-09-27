Pitt County Commissioners prohibit concealed handguns on county property

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved a motion Monday to prohibit concealed handguns on county property.

The motion passed on a 5-3 vote.

The amendment would have either prohibited concealed handguns in any room where the board of commissioners were meeting, or prohibit concealed handguns on county property all together, which is what ultimately passed.

The board also had the option to not make a change at all, and keep the ordinance as is, which prohibits the carrying of deadly weapons into Pitt County buildings, but allows those who have a concealed carry license to carry a gun on county property.

As this is an ordinance change, the topic will be brought up at the next meeting for a second hearing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.