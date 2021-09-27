Advertisement

Part of Duplin County highway closed for repairs for next year

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Duplin County highway is scheduled to close for about one year while crews replace a bridge.

The bridge on Highway 11 over Little Rockfish Creek will close to traffic at 7 a.m. Monday. The current bridge near South Norwood Street was built in 1922 and will be replaced by a modern structure.

It is expected to take crews until the beginning of September 2022 to complete construction.

Detours will be posted during construction. Crews warn that drivers can expect their commutes to take longer if heading in that direction.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam is expected to stay well offshore of the U.S. coast.
Hurricane Sam weakens a bit; Track staying east of Bermuda
Scotland Neck drive-by shootings send one man to the hospital
Intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop Monday
New Bern Police close investigation into alleged incident
Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point
Cherry Point Air Show features Blue Angels

Latest News

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
UPDATE: Resurfacing of Queen Street in Kinston postponed until Friday
Greenville Fire/Rescue.
Search begins for new Greenville Fire-Rescue chief
UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartarelli announces retirement.
UNC-Wilmington chancellor announces he will retire in 2022
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: The beautiful weather rolls on