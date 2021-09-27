Part of Duplin County highway closed for repairs for next year

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Duplin County highway is scheduled to close for about one year while crews replace a bridge.

The bridge on Highway 11 over Little Rockfish Creek will close to traffic at 7 a.m. Monday. The current bridge near South Norwood Street was built in 1922 and will be replaced by a modern structure.

It is expected to take crews until the beginning of September 2022 to complete construction.

Detours will be posted during construction. Crews warn that drivers can expect their commutes to take longer if heading in that direction.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.