Onslow County reports three new deaths from COVID-19 since last Thursday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County officials provided new updates on the COVID-19 virus’ impact on the area.

Three people have died from COVID-19 since last Thursday. Of those three, two were less than 65 years of age without underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Officials say the number of deaths from COVID-19 now add up to 227 people. There are 3,030 open cases, which is a 976 drop in cases from last Thursday.

Onslow Health Director Kristen Richmond Hoover reports Onslow has at least 17 open outbreaks and clusters of cases. Of those 17, 3 are congregate living sites, 2 are day care centers, and 1 is a workplace.

Officials report 2,000 more people have received at least one more dose of vaccination in the last week. With 112,291 people with at least one dose, Onslow County’s rate of vaccination is 56.7% of its population, compared to 57% in the state.

Health officials encourage Onslow residents who wish to receive a vaccination or booster shot, if they qualify, to visit here to find the nearest site to them.

