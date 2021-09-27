New Bern man facing additional child sex charge

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing an additional child sex charge after his arrest earlier this month.

Havelock police said they have charged Andrew Lewis with a second count of statutory sex offense with a child.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on September 14th by Carteret County deputies after they received a tip that Lewis was involved with internet crimes against children.

The victim in the Carteret County case was a 13-year-old girl, according to authority.

Havelock police said the Carteret County investigation revealed a similar crime happened in Havelock with a second victim.

Bond for Lewis was increased to $800,000 and he remains in the Carteret County jail.

