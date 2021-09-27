Advertisement

MumFest to return to the streets of New Bern next weekend

MumFest in New Bern
MumFest in New Bern(MumFest)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern for another year of family fun, entertainment and more.

MumFest is scheduled for next weekend, Oct. 9 and 10, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by ProTown BMX, dance groups, musical guests, and more.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

MumFest in New Bern
MumFest in New Bern(MumFest)

The traditional MumFest Mum Arch and Mum Display will also be a part of this year’s event.

For a full list of this year’s festivities, visit the MumFest website.

The fun will continue in New Bern throughout the month as well, with MumFeast! scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16, and the MumFest Concert featuring Nelly Oct. 29.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's track continues to remain east of Bermuda
Sam weakens to category 3 strength; Track staying east of Bermuda
Scotland Neck drive-by shootings send one man to the hospital
Intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road.
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop Monday
New Bern Police close investigation into alleged incident
Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point
Cherry Point Air Show features Blue Angels

Latest News

Freeboot Friday returns ahead of ECU home game
East Carolina University
ECU receives diversity, inclusiveness award for 10th straight year
MCAS Cherry Point Air Show
Cherry Point adds more demonstrations to air show
Onslow Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19