MumFest to return to the streets of New Bern next weekend

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern for another year of family fun, entertainment and more.

MumFest is scheduled for next weekend, Oct. 9 and 10, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by ProTown BMX, dance groups, musical guests, and more.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The traditional MumFest Mum Arch and Mum Display will also be a part of this year’s event.

For a full list of this year’s festivities, visit the MumFest website.

The fun will continue in New Bern throughout the month as well, with MumFeast! scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16, and the MumFest Concert featuring Nelly Oct. 29.

