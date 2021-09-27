Advertisement

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office employees sport ‘MCSO vaccinated’ wristbands

The wristbands have already caught the attention of one county commissioner.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office employees who are fully vaccinated are wearing these "MCSO...
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office employees who are fully vaccinated are wearing these "MCSO Vaccinated" wristbands.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You may notice some Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office employees wearing a wristband to say they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s an effort to not only increase vaccination numbers in the sheriff’s office - but to make sure you at home are comfortable when you need emergency assistance.

”We had to think of the best way to recognize who’s vaccinated and who’s not,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

The wristband says “MCSO vaccinated.”

“You can enter the building,” McFadden said. ”My staff who are not fully vaccinated still have to go through a procedure, they also have to bring us a card saying that they’re trying to get a test every seven days or get a negative test before they get a vaccine.”

The wristbands have already caught the attention of county commissioner Leigh Altman.

”I think it’s meaningful to see our officers in uniform wearing that band and showing they got vaccinated to protect themselves and to protect the community members whom they are engaging,” she said.

She also posted on social media Sunday, “This is a great way to help promote vaccine acceptance throughout the community.”

The sheriff’s office says 64 percent of the 1,027 full-time employees are vaccinated. Right now, getting vaccinated is not required.

McFadden says he understands the work needed to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

“We face the same things everyone else faces. We’re trying to encourage them that we’re coming inside an institution trying to help people and we’re housed here for 12 hours a day or sometimes longer. So, when you go in and out we just want to decrease that chance of you bringing the virus back in,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of...
Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Pitt County Fair forced to close early Saturday after fights with guns
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Woman dead after car crash in New Bern
Davis | Hall | Miller
Kinston PD makes 3 arrests to suppress crime in area

Latest News

The Coastal Land Trust made the final purchase for the Springer's Point Preserve.
Coastal Land Trust completes Springer’s Point Preserve purchase on Ocracoke
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Tuesday will be warmest afternoon of the week
Mecklenburg County among others getting new ambulances to help with emergency calls after a...
Ambulances sent to North Carolina counties for COVID-19 aid
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Gov. Cooper signs bill that combats absentee ballot tampering
Deadline to request an absentee ballot for municipal elections Tuesday