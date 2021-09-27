Kinston PD makes 3 arrests to suppress crime in area

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department arrested three repeat offenders for crimes including drug possession and illegal possession of a gun.

On Sept. 23rd, officers say they were patrolling the Mitchell Wooten Housing Community and found 30-year-old Rahkiya Davis.

Police say they arrested Davis, of Rocky Mount, after finding her with 25 MDMA pills, and put her in the Lenoir County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

On Sept. 22nd, officers say they stopped 21-year-old Drejon Hall walking on E. Highland Ave. with a gun.

They arrested Hall, of Kinston, and put him in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Also on Sept. 22nd, police stopped 29-year-old Hiyante Miller, of Kinston, during a traffic stop on N. Independence St. Officers say they arrested Miller for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

Miller was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

The Kinston Police Department says during its three-day crime suppression operation, officers made 71 traffic stops, resulting in 75 citations/warning tickets for crimes and infractions.

Officers say they also served 24 warrants, made 5 additional arrests and seized 3 guns.

