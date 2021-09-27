Jim’s First Alert Forecast: The beautiful weather rolls on

Forecast Discussion: Winds will turn to the south Monday and Tuesday with temps responding in an upward fashion. After cool low 50s at sunrise, highs will reach 80° Monday afternoon with south winds blowing in at 5 to 10 mph. Sky conditions will stay consistent with only a few clouds possible in the afternoon. Overnight lows will increase to the low 60s, marking a rise in humidity.

A weak front will move in around midweek, dropping temperatures from the low to mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday back down to the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday. While the front will dip the temps a bit, rain is looking unlikely with just a stray coastal shower possible mid week.

The activity in the tropics shows little signs of slowing down over the next 8 days. Hurricane Sam is moving westward and is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands by the middle of the week. It is expected to maintain major hurricane strength over the next five days. The long range track of Sam remains uncertain, but most computer models turn it northward bringing an increased risk to Bermuda by the end of next week. Any westward shift could increase the risk to the US East Coast.

Monday

Sunny with a high of 81°. Wind: SW 4-8. Monday night low: 60°.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 86°. Wind: SW 5-10. Tuesday night low: 65°.

Tuesday

Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 81°. Wind: W 5-10. Tuesday night low: 59°.