Indie film ‘Breakwater’ to begin shooting in Wilmington next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new indie film will begin shooting in Wilmington next week.

According to permits released by the city of Wilmington on Monday, crews with “Breakwater” will start filming interior and exterior scenes in the 3800 block of Wilshire Boulevard on Oct. 4. Traffic won’t be impacted, the permits state.

Deadline reports that the movie will star Dermot Mulroney (”My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “August: Osage County”) as prison inmate Ray Childress, who charges a just-released fellow prisoner with finding his daughter. The ex-con soon discovers the daughter’s past may be more dangerous than anything he’s faced in prison.

“Breakwater” is expected to be released in 2022.

