FRC East completes Kinston helicopter repair in record time

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Fleet Readiness Center East completed work on the first UH-1N “Huey” helicopter serviced at the depot’s facility in Kinston’s North Carolina Global TransPark.

The miraculous thing is that the team finished the job 40 days ahead of the average turnaround time.

Officials said the aircraft was in its repair phase for 91 days, while H-1 aircraft at the FRCE regularly take about 130-140 days.

Allen Broadway, the H-1 branch head at FRCE, said the main reason for the improvement in time was due to all of the logistical elements present in one place, and the working partnership between FRCE and the Global TransPark.

The new Kinston location opened in March, and Broadway says it offers a specific space for the H-1 line while also allows the FRCE to reclaim hangar space at Cherry Point.

“Our workforce has always had the skill to be able to do this. However, having a dedicated warehouse for material, having the production controllers full-kit each repair with all the parts needed, and not having non-essential items stored in the shadow of the artisans – all of this makes a difference.”

The H-1N’s customer is the U.S. Air Force, and officials noted the impact the quick repair time can have on the function of the military.

Matthew Pitts, the H-1 deputy branch head and test pilot said the need for scheduled maintenance services on H-1′s remains high as the Air Forces use the helicopter for a variety of missions.

Officials say the number of workers at the facility has grown since March from 12 to over 80 people working across three shifts. 50 are artisans, 9 are contract workers, and the rest do work including administration, production control, aircraft evaluation, quality assurance and tool and parts attending.

Broadway said the speed in repair times has also increased employee morale.

Officials say the H-1 team is in full-swing and isn’t looking to slow down any time soon.

