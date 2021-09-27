Eastern North Carolina counties offer booster shot locations
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WITN) - Counties in Eastern North Carolina are offering locations for people eligible to receive their vaccine booster shots.
These locations include:
- Craven County, beginning Oct. 6th, at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 S. Front St., New Bern. Make an appointment by calling the COVID-19 vaccine call center at 252-636-6693.
- Beaufort County, beginning Oct. 13th, every Wednesday from 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Beaufort County Health Department, 1436 Highland Dr., Washington, and doctor offices and pharmacies. Contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy for details.
- Wayne County, beginning Sept. 29th, at the Wayne County Health Department, 301 N. Herman St., Goldsboro. Make an appointment by visiting here.
- Carteret County, beginning Oct. 4th, at Fort Benjamin Park, 100 McQueen Ave, Newport. Appointments can be made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make an appointment by visiting here.
- Onslow County, visit here to make an appointment near you.
This article will be updated as new information becomes available.
