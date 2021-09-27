Advertisement

Cooper vetoes GOP bill that sought to weaken attorney general’s powers

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a measure that would have limited powers of the attorney general to enter into future legal settlements.

The legislation was passed by Republicans furious with Attorney General Josh Stein’s handling of a 2020 elections lawsuit.

The measure would have required formal approval of settlements challenging state law or the constitution by the Senate leader and House speaker when they’re named parties.

The Democratic governor on Monday called the bill ``unconstitutional and unwise.``

Republicans are unlikely to have the votes to override his veto, since the bill passed without Democratic support.

Cooper served as attorney general for 16 years.

