Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A young child had to be airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after a head-on crash Monday afternoon in southern Lenoir County.
State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, not far from the intersection with Big Oak Road in the Deep Run area of the county.
Trooper R.B. Kirk said the child was in a car seat, and two other people in that car were also taken to Vidant by ambulance.
He said the two people in the other car appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened in a curve and the Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the head-on mishap.
