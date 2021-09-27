Advertisement

Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County

State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, south of Kinston.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A young child had to be airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after a head-on crash Monday afternoon in southern Lenoir County.

State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, not far from the intersection with Big Oak Road in the Deep Run area of the county.

Trooper R.B. Kirk said the child was in a car seat, and two other people in that car were also taken to Vidant by ambulance.

He said the two people in the other car appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened in a curve and the Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the head-on mishap.

