Child in car seat airlifted after head-on crash in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A young child had to be airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after a head-on crash Monday afternoon in southern Lenoir County.

State troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on John Green Smith Road, not far from the intersection with Big Oak Road in the Deep Run area of the county.

Trooper R.B. Kirk said the child was in a car seat, and two other people in that car were also taken to Vidant by ambulance.

He said the two people in the other car appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened in a curve and the Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the head-on mishap.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.