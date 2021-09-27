Advertisement

Castle Hayne Elementary School teacher assistant dies of Covid-19

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Denise Coates, a teacher assistant at Castle Hayne Elementary School, has died after a battle with Covid-19.

According to a message sent to families from the school’s principal Christianne May, Coates contracted the virus while out of state. She was responding to a family emergency in Vermont in early September when she contracted the coronavirus, and did not return to the area or the school after her diagnosis.

Coates had been a teacher’s assistant in New Hanover County Schools since 2017, first at Ashley High School and later at Castle Hayne Elementary School. Before that, she was a teacher assistant for 15 years in Fayetteville.

In addition to working as a teacher assistant, Coates also worked as a massage therapist at a local spa.

The New Hanover County Schools Crisis Response Team will be at Castle Hayne Elementary School on Monday to support the staff and students.

