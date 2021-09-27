Cancer survivor recalls experience getting vaccine booster shot

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - In 2017, Mandy Messerli announced she had beaten cancer.

“I’m a breast cancer survivor,” she proclaimed.

Seeing that Messerli is immunocompromised, when the pandemic began, she knew she had to be extra careful. She jumped at the opportunity to get a shot.

“As soon as I could I got the vaccine!”

Messerli says she recently got her third shot.

“I really didn’t have any response, I wasn’t sick, I wasn’t tired or lethargic... I was a trooper.”

Starting next Wednesday, more people like Messerli will have even more protection against the virus as Craven County begins to offer booster shots.

“We’re playing it by ear, if we have more demand, we’ll tack on dates,” said Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson.

As of right now, boosters are only available for those who got the Pfizer vaccine and are 65 and older, or are people 18-64 that work a high-risk job or have health problems.

“They’ve kind of opened the gate wider right out of the gate.”

As the third dose rolls out, Messerli has a message for the people who haven’t gotten their first.

“I’m relatively healthy now, but who knows what would happen. So yeah, please go get the vaccine if not for yourself for me, or for other people like me, because you just don’t know what people have gone through or are going through.”

According to Harrelson, clinics are planned for the next few Wednesdays at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center and appointments are required. To make an appointment you can call the COVID-19 vaccine call center at (252) 636-6693.

