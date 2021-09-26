Scotland Neck drive-by shootings send one man to the hospital

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after police responded to two related drive-by shootings that sent one man to the hospital.

Scotland Neck police went out to the shootings last night near East 8th St. According to officials, the shootings are related.

During one of the incidents a man riding in the passengers seat was shot in the head and flown to Vidant Medical Center. Police say they do not have an update on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing and there is a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax County Crime-Stoppers.

