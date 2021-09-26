Advertisement

Scotland Neck drive-by shootings send one man to the hospital

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after police responded to two related drive-by shootings that sent one man to the hospital.

Scotland Neck police went out to the shootings last night near East 8th St. According to officials, the shootings are related.

During one of the incidents a man riding in the passengers seat was shot in the head and flown to Vidant Medical Center. Police say they do not have an update on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing and there is a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax County Crime-Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Sam as of the 5 p.m. update (9-25).
Sam expected to hold at major hurricane strength
Province apartment complex
Greenville police search for armed robbery suspect near ECU campus
New Bern Police close investigation into alleged incident
Adrian Crump
Man busted for pretending to be federal officer
Donte Reynolds
Man arrested in Kinston murder case

Latest News

ECU entrepreneurship program partners with NC CIVIL to host pop-up street fair
ECU organization and NC CIVIL team up for pop-up street fair
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny Sunday on the way
Cherry Point Air Show features Blue Angels
Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point
Cherry Point Air Show features Blue Angels