Rescue engine arrival ceremony happening in Trenton

Trenton, N.C. (WITN) - Representatives from USDA Rural Development and various state and local officials are participating in a rescue engine arrival ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department.

The USDA is investing $690,000 in disaster grants to purchase a new fire truck and miscellaneous equipment such as new radios, pagers, ladders and lights.

