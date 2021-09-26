Advertisement

Rescue engine arrival ceremony happening in Trenton

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trenton, N.C. (WITN) - Representatives from USDA Rural Development and various state and local officials are participating in a rescue engine arrival ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department.

The USDA is investing $690,000 in disaster grants to purchase a new fire truck and miscellaneous equipment such as new radios, pagers, ladders and lights.

Mac Hodges Festival Park
Beaufort County to hold prayer vigil combatting discouragement, depression and despair
