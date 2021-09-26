New Bern resident takes flight at Cherry Point Air Show

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Hubie Tolson is an acrobatic pilot that took to the skies for thousands of people at the 2021 Cherry Point Air Show this weekend.

Flying has always been in his life. Tolson’s mother is a pilot and he has been taking off from runways for over 40 years. This weekend in Havelock, he performed two stunt shows.

“I have just had the best time you can have on this earth, I think, it’s just fabulous,” Tolson said. “You basically had to force the aircraft to the ground because the lift is so good and the sky’s blue and the smoke is hanging in the air and the crowd is awesome.”

Tolson’s one of many civilians and military demonstrations that were shown at the air station on Saturday and Sunday for a monumental anniversary.

“Being on this base for the 80th anniversary is a humbling and exciting thing to be able to participate in,” he said. “I’m very happy to be here.”

Twisting, turning, and completing flips airborne, Tolson says he keeps one thing in mind while he flies: don’t hit the ground.

“I’m thinking I want to make it look exciting and fun for the spectators while being very safety conscious,” he said.

The aviation demonstrations were not the only thing available to the public at this weekend’s event. There were also dozens of static displays of historic and modern aircraft and military defense equipment.

“Right now, we’re showing all the kids our full kits, our M240 Bravos, our stinger missiles,” said Lance Corporal Alec Allaire. “It definitely lets everyone know what we’re capable of.”

Last year’s air show was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the anticipation for family fun was high amongst visitors.

“All the kids, the love holding on to the 240, picking it up. Even though it probably weighs half of their weight, they love picking it up,” said Allaire.

