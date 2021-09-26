Advertisement

NCEL 09-25-21

NCEL 09-25-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Sam as of the 5 p.m. update (9-25).
Sam expected to hold at major hurricane strength
Province apartment complex
Greenville police search for armed robbery suspect near ECU campus
Adrian Crump
Man busted for pretending to be federal officer
Donte Reynolds
Man arrested in Kinston murder case
New Bern Police close investigation into alleged incident

Latest News

NCEL drawing for 9-25-2021
Cherry Point Air Show features Blue Angels
Powerball for 9-25-2021
Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point
Cherry Point Air Show features Blue Angels