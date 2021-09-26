Hurricane Sam expected to maintain major storm strength

Hurricane Sam: Hurricane Sam has reached major hurricane strength yesterday and, with plenty of warm water ahead of it, it will maintain this strength profile. Sam is currently a category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds. The center of Sam is moving west-northwesterly at 8 mph, which should keep the hurricane just northeast of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. From there, a slight turn to the northwest will put Bermuda in the path of Sam.

While extended model data does keep Sam away from us by a few hundred miles, there is still plenty of time and uncertainty in the long range forecast to warrant our attention. If we feel any impacts from Sam, they will most likely come by next weekend.

The official data and track of Hurricane Sam as of the 5 a.m. update (9-26). (WITN Weather)

