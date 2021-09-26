Advertisement

FBI investigating Missouri police officers who let dog bite Black man

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — The FBI has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man in Missouri during which cellphone video shows three white officers allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite him.

Woodson Terrace police Chief Randy Halstead said in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his department was “fully cooperating” with the investigations being conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office into last week’s arrest.

Federal officials and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to discuss their investigations with the newspaper.

The man who was arrested was treated at a hospital and released. He hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Sam as of the 5 p.m. update (9-25).
Sam expected to hold at major hurricane strength
Province apartment complex
Greenville police search for armed robbery suspect near ECU campus
New Bern Police close investigation into alleged incident
Adrian Crump
Man busted for pretending to be federal officer
Donte Reynolds
Man arrested in Kinston murder case

Latest News

FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Forecasters: Sam a major hurricane, but intensity to vary
LIVE: Memorial service for Gabby Petito
This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows the cast in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."
Tony Awards and TV special hope to be the jab Broadway needs