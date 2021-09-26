ECU survives Charleston Southern to earn second straight victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU using big plays to battle past Charleston Southern 31-28 on Saturday night in Greenville.

The Pirates got down 14-0 in the game. Then the big plays happened. Keaton Mitchell broke a 74 yard touchdown run. A big pass play to Tyler Snead set up Mason Garcia for a short touchdown run which pulled the Pirates ahead 17-14. Holton Ahlers connected with CJ Johnson on a 60 yard touchdown pass to close out the first half up 24-14.

The Pirates defense got a huge pick 6 from Ja’Quan McMillian early in the 2nd half to go up 31-14.

The Bucs had a huge game from Jack Chambers. He threw for 402 yards and 2 touchdowns. He ran for 54 yards and a score as well. They got it back to 31-28.

The Bucs failed to recover and onside kick and did have the ball at the end of the game but ran out of time for another score.

“We got a bunch of things that need to be corrected. Probably the biggest thing that needs to be corrected is they need to listen to me and not to everybody else. I said it all we we started with it on Tuesday with our meeting,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “Sometimes you have to get hit in the mouth before you listen. It was a great learning lesson for us. It is always easier to learn when you get a win.”

The Pirates improve to 2-2 on the season. They host Tulane next Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.