ECU organization and NC CIVIL team up for pop-up street fair

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Two organizations are coming together to host a pop-up street fair in West Greenville Sunday.

East Carolina University’s student entrepreneurship program, and NC CIVIL are putting the event on giving people the opportunity to connect with local business, food and beverage vendors.

The street fair is located at 901 West Fifth St. and goes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Face coverings are encouraged.

