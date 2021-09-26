Advertisement

Cherry Point Air Show features Blue Angels

Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point
Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point(Maddie Kerth)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered at Cherry Point Air Station to celebrate the 80th anniversary with an air show.

Featuring civilian and military aviation acts, crowds were dazzled by the superior size and capability of the aircraft.

“Every man, woman, and child here today on the flight line, the level of patriotism is through the roof,” said air show enthusiast Henry Kyle. “It’s as high as a kite, all the way to the stars.”

After over a year of separation from the COVID-19 pandemic, the outdoor event on Saturday was full of excitement.

“We’re super excited to open the gates, bring the community in, and show them what the Marine Corps, Naval Aviation, and all of our other aviation acts are all about,” said the station’s commanding officer, Colonel Mikel Huber.

For the grand finale, the Blue Angels flew their 34th flight demonstration this year.

“It’s awesome for me!” said Blue Angel #5, Commander Ben Walborn. “I grew up watching air shows as well. I was a little seven-year-old that looked up and saw these airplanes land back in the 80s. I said ‘I wanted to do that. It’s great’”

The dedication to the children in attendance is all part of a day’s work for the commander.

“We’re out here to inspire those folks to maybe seek a career in the Navy, Marine Corps, or just to motivate them to do whatever it is they want to do in life.”

The Cherry Point Air Show will continue on Sunday, September 26th, at 10:30 a.m.

However, due to an increase in COVID safety measures, all cars entering the station must present a previously acquired pass.

