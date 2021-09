In New Bern, CarolinaEast Medical Center is hosting a free Covid-19 vaccine clinic. Vaccine offerings run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harlowe Community Center.

Vaccines are available to anyone 12 years and older without the need to schedule an appointment.

For any information, call the CarolinaEast Health System at 252-633-8154.

